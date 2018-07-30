ST Sports Podcast: Getting into the EPL and the trouble with Albirex Niigata

Duration: 19 mins

The prospect of a Singaporean getting into the EPL has been in the news recently. But aside from the issue of deferrment of National Service, what criteria would a Singaporean have to fulfill to lay in one of the biggest football leagues in the world.

Host Jonathan Roberts talks to ST Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discuss the issue and look at the current SPL player who was unable to join the EPL.

Elsewhere, the two look at the issue of Albirex Niigata winning the inaugural Singapore Premier League earlier than expected.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts & Ernest Luis

