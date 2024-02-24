ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Netball

SINGAPORE – Scoring a goal in netball is not as simple as sinking the ball in the net – first, one has to bring the ball down from the centre circle to the goal circle before attempting a shot.

Things like footwork also play an important role in bringing the ball down the court, says Singapore co-captain Toh Kai Wei, who has been an integral part of the national team’s attack.

The 27-year-old can play both goal and wing attack, but it is not just her shooting prowess that has earned her over 70 appearances for the Republic.

Once play starts from the centre pass, she will make herself available by dodging or doing a front cut to escape her defender and get the ball.

While in possession, she will look for options and release the ball to a teammate – she has to do so within three seconds – so that she can get closer to or inside the goal circle.

Upon entering the goal circle, Toh will seek to sink the ball and earn the team one point at a time.

The objective of each match, which is played over four quarters lasting 15 minutes each, is to outscore one’s opponent.

The court is divided into three thirds and two goal circles. Within the goal circles are two goal posts, which are 3.05 metres high.

Each team fields seven players on court, with each one having a specific role.

The area of play for each position is different. For example, when Toh plays as a goal attack, she is allowed in the top two thirds of her court and the goal circle.

That is the appeal for Toh, who has played various sports, including basketball.

She said: “Netball is more tactical in the sense that you have limited areas that you can run and make a move... It depends on teamwork, you have limited space, if you’re a goal shooter, you can only use one-third of the court and then you have to get the ball.

“In the circle, you only have a limited space to shoot whereas in basketball you can shoot anywhere. So that’s what attracted me to want to perform in this little space that I have and see what I can do.”