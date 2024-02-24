ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Netball

SINGAPORE – Scoring a goal in netball is not as simple as sinking the ball in the net – first, one has to bring the ball down from the centre circle to the goal circle before attempting a shot.
Things like footwork also play an important role in bringing the ball down the court, says Singapore co-captain Toh Kai Wei, who has been an integral part of the national team’s attack.
The 27-year-old can play both goal and wing attack, but it is not just her shooting prowess that has earned her over 70 appearances for the Republic.
Once play starts from the centre pass, she will make herself available by dodging or doing a front cut to escape her defender and get the ball.
While in possession, she will look for options and release the ball to a teammate – she has to do so within three seconds – so that she can get closer to or inside the goal circle.
Upon entering the goal circle, Toh will seek to sink the ball and earn the team one point at a time.
The objective of each match, which is played over four quarters lasting 15 minutes each, is to outscore one’s opponent.
The court is divided into three thirds and two goal circles. Within the goal circles are two goal posts, which are 3.05 metres high.
Each team fields seven players on court, with each one having a specific role.
The area of play for each position is different. For example, when Toh plays as a goal attack, she is allowed in the top two thirds of her court and the goal circle.
That is the appeal for Toh, who has played various sports, including basketball.
She said: “Netball is more tactical in the sense that you have limited areas that you can run and make a move... It depends on teamwork, you have limited space, if you’re a goal shooter, you can only use one-third of the court and then you have to get the ball.
“In the circle, you only have a limited space to shoot whereas in basketball you can shoot anywhere. So that’s what attracted me to want to perform in this little space that I have and see what I can do.”
Having dabbled in netball in primary school, Toh became more focused on it in secondary school as it was the only ball sport that was offered as a co-curricular activity for girls. She has never looked back.
There are currently over 2,400 active netball players and 80 clubs in Singapore. Globally, more than 20 million people play the sport in over 117 countries.
Netball was first played in England in 1895 and its roots can be traced back to basketball.
In the first half of the 20th century, netball’s popularity grew and the game was played in many Commonwealth countries, although there were no standard rules at that time with both nine-a-side and five-a-side versions.
World Netball, the global governing body for the sport, was previously known as the International Netball Federation and the International Federation of Netball Associations. It was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1995.
In 1962, the late Tan Yoon Yin founded the Singapore Women’s Netball Association, now known as Netball Singapore, laying the foundation for the growth of the sport.
Since then, the national team have achieved some success on the international stage. World No. 25 Singapore are three-time Asian champions and had won the 2015 SEA Games title on home soil.
National netballer Rachel Ling, 22, enjoys the camaraderie she shares with her teammates.
The midfielder said: “I just like the intensity and share the same frequency with all my netball teammates; that’s why I stay in the sport – because of the bonds I’ve formed with them.”
Three tips from a pro
- Nifty footwork – There is a lot of footwork involved in attacking. Ensure that your footsteps are small so you can change direction fast and that will help you bring the ball down the court more quickly.
- Become a sharp shooter with three key movements – To increase your chances of scoring a goal, remember three simple movements: bend your knees and elbows and flick your wrists.
- Building your fitness – Netball is a game that requires short sharp movements constantly so sprint, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts would help in maintaining one’s stamina.
Fun fact
Three countries – Australia, New Zealand and hosts Trinidad and Tobago – were crowned joint-champions at the 1979 Netball World Championship.
Out of 19 teams in the preliminary round, the best 10 sides advanced to a round-robin stage, with their placements determined by the points they earned.
The three sides shared the title, after having won eight of their nine round-robin games each.
Those interested in getting into the sport can check out Netball Singapore’s Net4All programme.