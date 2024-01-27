ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Floorball

SINGAPORE - Whether you are a defender, attacker or goalkeeper, there are three important skills and attributes that one must have to excel in floorball.

Mastering the art of passing and shooting is key to success in the rink, says national women’s floorballer Siti Khairul Anwar, along with grit and hard work.

Emerging in Sweden in the late 1960s, floorball is a type of floor hockey that involves six players per side – a goalkeeper and five outfield players.

The sport is mainly played indoors – with a plastic/carbon fibre stick and a plastic ball – on a rink that is around 20 metres wide and 40 metres long. The objective is to outscore your opponents within three 20-minute periods.

Floorball is popular in most Scandinavian countries and Europeans ones such as Switzerland and the Czech Republic. It also has a significant following in Singapore, with over 10,000 active players and 100 clubs.

The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) was formed in 1995 and joined the International Floorball Federation the following year.

Since then, the Republic has hosted several World Championships, Asia Pacific Championship and World University Championships – with the most recent being the Women’s World Championship in December 2023.

The Singapore women’s team are the reigning SEA Games champions and ranked 12th in the world, while the men’s clinched bronze in Phnom Penh in 2022 and are ranked 16th globally.

Siti, 25, started her journey in the sport when she was in secondary school.

A volleyball player in primary school, she had initially wanted to continue in the sport but her friends convinced her to join floorball and she has been been hooked on it since.

Siti said: “My group of friends were playing floorball so I thought, “let’s give this sport a shot”, and from there my coach then made me love the sport even more, I saw myself growing and made the decision to stay.”

She scored five goals in the world championship – the team finished 12th eventually – and will compete in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in February.