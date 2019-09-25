ST Run: Sister act for Kelly Latimer as her younger sibling Barbara joins her as emcee

SINGAPORE - The familiar voice of TV host Kelly Latimer will be cheering runners on and keeping their spirits up in this Sunday's (Sept 29) early morning The Straits Times Run as she returns to host her fifth edition of the event.

But this year's run will also be a special one in another way. Her younger sister, Barbara, will be on stage with her as a fellow emcee.

Also with them are ST's multimedia correspondent and journalist Yeo Sam Jo and Dylan Ang.

Kelly, 33, said: "In an industry where we're usually pitted against each together, it's quite heartwarming to have both of us doing it together.

"Being able to host the ST Run with my family is very special and it has good synergy.

"There's a very community feel to the event, it's very inclusive, we're at the National Stadium, the people are welcome to come in, take part and enjoy everything afterwards."

Barbara, 28, added: "I love hosting with Kelly. She's nothing short of a pro and I love learning from her time after time.

"That being said, it's fun, there's chemistry and we have a ball of a time."

While it is her first time at the run, Barbara is no stranger to hosting sports events. Her first experience came at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games where she trained under veteran radio DJ Mark Richmond.

Since then, she has gone on to host many sports events, and she said she is drawn to the adrenaline rush of these events.

"Some people do them for fun, some for personal goals, and some get real competitive," said Barbara.

"It doesn't matter though, because it's my job to communicate all of that, all round, so that everyone attending feels proud of what they're doing and how far they've come."

Another first-time host, Ang, 26, will be stationed at the race village. He

said: "I'm looking forward to saying hi to everyone and welcoming people back, engaging the audience with games and trivia questions."

Yeo, 31, emceed last year's race pack collection and sees the run as an opportunity to mingle with ST's readers. "A lot of our readers will be there and it'll be a good opportunity for us to interact with them and show them that ST is more than just the news that we put out," he said.

"Of course that is a big part of what we do, but we also have really fun events like this and we are a community that stands for a lot of things like people coming together to have fun and be healthy."

There will also be entertainment acts at different points in the race.

Folk and pop band The SlaCks will bring high-energy songs with their own original and fun twist to them at Crawford Street.

In the final third of the 18.45km race, Xtreme Cheerleading, a championship-winning troupe of cheerleaders, will be on hand to encourage runners. And as the athletes approach the finishing line, pop-rock trio Narrow to Three will be there for the last stretch towards the National Stadium.