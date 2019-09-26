ST Run: Race pack collection begins at OCBC Arena

SINGAPORE - Participants of The Straits Times Run showed that they were raring to go for this Sunday's race as a queue formed outside the OCBC Arena an hour before race pack collection began at 11am on Thursday morning (Sept 26).

Retiree Alan Khoo, 62, was among those who had come to collect the race pack for his third ST Run. The regular runner, who goes for runs four times a week, will be taking part in the 18.45km category with his wife and son.

He said: "I've missed the run for two years and I just want to come back for it.

"I particularly liked the second run, when we got to run into the Sports Hub."

Another returning participant was Jason Wong, who donned last year's ST Run shirt.

The 55-year-old signed up for the 10km race last year to get back into running, and while he walked occasionally during the race, there was a sense of satisfaction upon completing the run.

He said: "As age has caught up with me, I wanted to build my fitness up again.

"Since I did it before, I'm going to try to do it every year. Last year, I ran with my family, but this year I'll be running with my friends and I hope to complete the run again."



Retiree Alan Khoo, with his race packs on Sept 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Participants were also kept engaged and entertained during the pack collection, with the run's presenting sponsor Panasonic rolling out a game at its booth with the first 200 participants winning a Veggie Life salad pack. It also has a daily lucky draw with one $150 voucher from Takashimaya up for grabs daily.

Elsewhere, Great Eastern, the ST Run's official insurer, conducted a steps challenge, with the man and woman who top the daily leaderboard also winning prizes.

Runners also thronged the booths for Compressport and Qoolmart.com, buying running-specific goods such as ankle guards and gels.

Participants can collect their race packs at OCBC Arena Hall 1 on Thursday and Friday from 11am to 8pm. On Saturday, collection times are from 11am-7pm.

Each tote bag contains their New Balance "Dry" race top worth $49, a water bottle, a wristband from the ST Run's presenting sponsor Panasonic, Himalayan Salt candy, Tiger Balm Active Muscle Rub, Tiger Balm plaster, samples of Spinmatic Low Suds Laundry Liquid and Sofsil fabric softener, a voucher from the ST Run's official transport operator ShareTransport and a box of Win Win potato crisps.