ST Run participants Cookyn up a storm at healthy cooking class

SINGAPORE - Adopting a healthy lifestyle will always begin with your diet and exercise, and with most Singaporeans' hectic schedules these days, it is often tricky to settle the former.

This is where Cookyn Inc's healthy cooking class comes in.

One group of 60 participants from Samwoh Corporation recently got a chance to learn various healthy cooking techniques and recipes from the chefs there. The three-hour class, held on July 7, was part of The Straits Times Run's build-up programme.

Participant Dick Chan, 28, an executive at Samwoh, looks forward to using the recipes learnt in his future schedules.

He said: "The brown rice pasta with coriander chilli and macadamian pesto is a healthy and easy recipe to prepare. This dish can be prepared in less than half an hour with minimal ingredients.

"This is very useful for working professionals as we have very limited time after work to prepare our meals. My wife Wendy, who is an avid cook, was delighted to learn about simple and fuss-free healthy cooking."

He also praised the personal touches by the organisers.

He said: "The workshop was very well-conducted. Hed Chef Hedy Khoo was extremely personable. I appreciated that she took the time to personally coach each participant.

"The facilitators at Cookyn Inc were very professional. They fostered an extremely lively and fun atmosphere for learning."



File photo showing a cooking workshop held at Cookyn Inc. PHOTO: COOKYN INC



Held at HomeTeamNS-JOM Clubhouse at Balestier, it was a high-energy event with families and children dancing to music and cooking with a nice collaborative spirit and touch from the chefs.

Patrick Austin, 30, manager of Cookyn Inc, enjoyed the session and looks forward to teaching future classes so that people are encouraged to bond through cooking.

He said: "It was light-hearted evening where everyone put in heart and soul to put the food on their table."

Cookyn Inc specialises in cooking and bringing people together with the power of food.

Chan said: "The class was a fantastic bonding experience. Extending participation to the employee's family makes this event even more special.

"This harmony between my work and personal life creates a great sense of family with the company. As newlyweds living together with my parents, this event allows us to develop stronger familial bonds."

The next ST Run activity will be a 15km training run on Aug 18. There will be official ST Run pacers there to guide you as well as a free post-run dinner provided for participants.

This year's run, which will take place on Sept 23, comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. Registration is $50, $60 and $70, respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate and need only pay $38, $48 and $58, respectively.

To register for the ST Run or for the 15km training run, go to www.straitstimesrun.com.