ST Run 2019: Registration starts today with early-bird discounts; new 3.5km Fun Run

SINGAPORE - For the first time ever, The Straits Times Run will offer participants a race against time before the Sept 29 event. And it is one that will help runners save on registration fees.

Registration opens on Friday (May 24), and those who sign up for any of the individual categories by June 16 will get a $10 discount.

The run, which takes place at the Singapore Sports Hub, has three categories: 18.45km (created to mark the year ST was first published), 10km and 3.5km (a new distance created to mark Singapore Press Holdings' 35th anniversary).

The normal registration fee for the three categories is $70, $60 and $50, respectively. Participants of any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

ST Run organising chairman Lee Yulin said: "This is the first time the ST Run is having an early-bird promotion, and we are happy to offer Singapore's runners an incentive to sign up early for our race."

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, which is a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

"We are happy to continue OCBC Cycle's partnership with the ST Run for the fifth year," said Ms Koh Ching Ching, head of group brand and communications at the bank.

"With Singaporeans doing more to stay healthy and keep fit, and cycling and running being two very popular sporting activities here, this partnership brings good value to participants by giving them discounts if they take part in both events."

Registration can be done at www.straitstimesrun.com from 10am on Friday.

Runners can also sign up in person at the ST Run 2019 booth at the Osim Sundown Marathon Expo from Friday to Sunday at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall C.

Those who register at the roadshow will get a further $2 off all registration fees (including the early-bird pricing) plus ST Run premiums such as a gym bag (while stocks last).

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags which will include a limited-edition New Balance "NB DRY" running top worth $49 and a finisher's T-shirt.

Another returning partner is 100Plus. Ms Jennifer See, managing director for Singapore & YFI Malaysia at F&N Foods Singapore, said: "While our strong support for serious athletes to push them to outdo themselves is evident in our involvement in events like The Straits Times Athlete of the Year Award and the ST Young Athlete of the Year, 100Plus is equally committed to encouraging sports enthusiasts to challenge themselves through sports events targeted at families and people from all walks of life."

Besides the introduction of the 3.5km Fun Run, which replaces the 5km distance, a new schools category - the SPH35-Panasonic Schools Challenge - has been created for young runners to represent their schools.

This 3.5km race is divided into two divisions: One for tertiary students, and the other for secondary school students aged 17 and under.

For more information and to register (via schools only), write to info@straitstimesrun.com