ST Run 2018: 25 bus services affected by road closures

SINGAPORE - SBS Transit announced on Tuesday (Sept 18) that 25 of its bus services - 7, 10, 13, 14, 16, 32, 33, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70M, 80, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 141, 145, 162M, 175, 195, 196 and 197 - will be affected by road closures for the Straits Times Run 2018 on Sept 23.

As a result, these bus services will skip bus stops along Collyer Quay, Crawford Street, Kallang Road, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue from 5.30am to 10.30am that day.

For more information on road closures, visit https://www.straitstimesrun.com/race-info/road-closure-plans/.