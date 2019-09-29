ST Run: 18.45km race flags off with over 4,000 runners

SINGAPORE - The seventh edition of The Straits Times Run kicked off early on Sunday (Sept 29) morning, with runners participating in the longest distance (18.45km) the first to be flagged off from 5.30am at the start point on Nicoll Highway.

Conditions were cool, and the haze, which had threatened to disrupt several sports events in the weeks prior, was not an issue with the one-hour PM2.5 concentration at 24-33 microgram per cubic metre at 5am, in the Normal range.

Just over 4,000 runners took part in the 18.45km category, created as a nod to the year the national daily was founded. Among them was reigning back-to-back SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong, who is gunning to become the category's first local winner. The Smart Local employee is also the ST Run's ambassador.

The top spot in the longest distance at the ST Run - 21km in 2013 and 2014 and 18.45km thereafter - has been virtually monopolised by Kenyans. The exception was last year, when Briton Ben Moreau won in 1hr 2min 49 sec.

Also in the field of 18.45km participants was Paralympian Dr William Tan, who becomes the ST Run's first official wheelchair racer.

Over 8,000 more runners will take part in the 10km and the 3.5km events, which are scheduled to flag off at 7am and 7.45am, respectively. The 3.5km race replaces the previous 5km event, and marks the 35th anniversary of ST publisher Singapore Press Holdings.

This year also sees the introduction of the SPH35-Panasonic Schools Challenge - a 3.5km race which flags off at 7.40am - that aims to give all participants the chance to represent their schools in a competition outside the National School Games. There are two divisions; one catering to those in tertiary institutions and the other for secondary students aged 17 and under.

All race categories in the ST Run will end inside the National Stadium, one of only two mass runs to do so