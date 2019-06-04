ST Podcast: The power of Klopp, 'Old' Fed keeps on rolling and the new Lions tamer

A Game of Two Halves Ep 36: What does Liverpool's Champions League triumph mean? How Roger Federer is still going the distance in Grand Slams at age 37, and the baptism of fire for the Lions' new Japanese coach Tatsuma Yoshida

17 victory-laden minutes

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Straits Times sports correspondent David Lee is joined by assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and EMTM Video creative director Jonathan Roberts, as they talk about the effect of Liverpool's Champions League final victory, what Jurgen Klopp has brought to the Reds, and how this compares with the win of 2005.

Roger Federer, all of 37 years old, is the oldest man in 28 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since Jimmy Connors did so at the 1991 US Open at 39. The Swiss has sauntered into the last eight without dropping a set. Can the freshness help him beat Rafael Nadal to the French Open title?

And the Football Association of Singapore has just appointed a new national coach in Japanese Tatsuma Yoshida. But even before a ball has been kicked, he has already come under fire for what people perceive to be an underwhelming CV and poor command of English.

Does a coach's CV and language ability determine how good of a coach he is?

Produced by: David Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

