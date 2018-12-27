ST Podcast: The best & worst of sport in 2018

A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep 18: The Best & Worst of sport in 2018

Time: 12 months within 18.26 minutes

The sackings, the new faces, the triumphs and the tantrums. It's all here.

As it's the end of the year — the season of goodwill — the powers that be let Jonathan Roberts back inside to host a special 2018 round-up with ST Sport correspondents Wang Meng Meng and Nicole Chia.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves on:

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: http://str.sg/o8MK

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg