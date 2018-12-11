ST Podcast: Racism in the EPL and sports, and StanChart Marathon eyeing Major status

ST Podcast: A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep 16 – Racism in the EPL and sports, and StanChart Marathon eyeing Major status

Time: 13:29 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday on all global podcasting platforms - Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

In this episode, Sazali Abdul Aziz and Shamir Osman chat about racism and running.

Why do racially-charged occurrences pop up every now and then in sports, even when massive efforts are put in to make them more inclusive?

Is multi-racial Singapore immune to such racial discrimination?

In the second half of the show, we look at the Singapore’s bid to take the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon into the top table of marathons around the world, alongside the likes of Boston, New York and London.

Does Singapore have what it takes to get there? And what will this mean to Singapore Inc, and the average runner?

