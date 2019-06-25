ST Podcast: Punching above their weight - rise of combat sports

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 40: Punching above their weight - the rise of combat sports in Singapore
14.20 mins
Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
Ahead of the seventh edition of the Singapore Fighting Championship (SFC) multi-combat sport event on June 29, SFC founder Arvind Lalwani joins ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz to chat about the growth of fight sport in the Lion City in recent years, the challenges local athletes and promoters face, as well as how much further it can go.
SFC 7 will see Singapore's first national WBC Muay Thai champions crowned.
Lalwani, a former national amateur boxer and trainer, also explains how muay thai - the Art of Eight Limbs - made its way to Singapore shores.
