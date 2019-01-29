ST Podcast: Olé Ole, Australian Open aftermath and a bold move for Bowling

A Game Of Two Halves |S1 E23| Olé Ole, Australian Open aftermath and a bold move for Bowling

Time: 15 minutes

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer join the ranks of former players who as managers, take their clubs to glory? Should Manchester United seal the deal and make his role permanent?

We look at the aftermath of the Australian Open, including its Singapore connection.

And just how is Singapore Bowling benefiting from outsourcing?



Jonathan Roberts is joined by ST sports correspondent David Lee in the studio and talks to assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath from Melbourne.



Produced by Jonathan Roberts

Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves on:



Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU



iTunes: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg