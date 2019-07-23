ST Podcast: Kallang salutes Man U, Ronaldo

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 43: Singapore rolls out red carpet for Red Devils and Ronaldo; Schooling's prospects at World Champs
15:31 mins
Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, ST sports editor Lee Yulin, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discuss the magnificent reception Singapore's football fans accorded Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rohit also delves into the pressure Olympic champion Joseph Schooling is under at the ongoing swimming World Championships.
