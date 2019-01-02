ST Podcast: Is 2019 Liverpool's year? Plus a look ahead

A Game Of Two Halves | s1 | e19: Is 2019 Liverpool's year? Plus a look ahead

Time: A fingers-crossed 15 mins

Welcome to 2019!

Jonathan Roberts and Sazali Abdul Aziz start the new year asking if Liverpool can continue their mid-season lead all the way to lifting the trophy in May. One is certain, one has their fingers crossed.

There's also a look ahead to the year's big sporting events, and some memory games regarding the SEA Games.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves on:

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: http://str.sg/o8MK

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg