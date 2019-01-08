ST Podcast: Indian cricket's historic feat in Australia and Ikhsan Fandi's Norwegian trial

Host Sazali Abdul Aziz (left) is joined by his ST sports colleagues Rohit Brijnath (centre) and David Lee (right) as they discuss one international and one local sports talking point each week in the podcast A Game Of Two Halves.
A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep 20: Indian cricket's historic feat in Australia and Ikhsan Fandi's Norwegian trial

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast out every Tuesday on all global podcasting platforms - Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts. 

Host Sazali Abdul Aziz is joined by his ST sports colleagues Rohit Brijnath and David Lee, and they chat about the Indian cricket team’s history-making feat on Monday (Jan 7) when they ended a 71-year-wait to beat Australia in a Test cricket series Down Under for the first time.

Talking about long waits, the trio also discuss whether Liverpool’s recent wobbles will derail their bid for a first Premier League title, while closer to home, national striker Ikhsan Fandi’s trial at Norwegian club Raufoss IL is dissected.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and Ernest Luis

