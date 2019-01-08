ST Podcast: Indian cricket's historic feat in Australia and Ikhsan Fandi's Norwegian trial

A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep 20: Indian cricket's historic feat in Australia and Ikhsan Fandi's Norwegian trial

13:37 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast out every Tuesday on all global podcasting platforms - Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Host Sazali Abdul Aziz is joined by his ST sports colleagues Rohit Brijnath and David Lee, and they chat about the Indian cricket team’s history-making feat on Monday (Jan 7) when they ended a 71-year-wait to beat Australia in a Test cricket series Down Under for the first time.

Talking about long waits, the trio also discuss whether Liverpool’s recent wobbles will derail their bid for a first Premier League title, while closer to home, national striker Ikhsan Fandi’s trial at Norwegian club Raufoss IL is dissected.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and Ernest Luis

Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves on:

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: http://str.sg/o8MK

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg