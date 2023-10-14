Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 7, 2023 Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka is bowled out by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Captain's Day - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 4, 2023 Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the captain's day REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," the ICC said.

Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play Australia on Monday in Lucknow. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top