Straitstimes.com header logo

Sri Lanka 99-5 in reply to India's 462

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 17 - Sri Lanka were 99-5 at lunch replying to India's first-innings 462 on day three of the opening test in Galle on Monday.

• Resuming on 460-9, India lost their last wicket in the first over

• India seamer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Sri Lanka opener Nishan Fernando for a duck in the first over.

• Spinner Manav Suthar struck with his first ball dismissing Dinesh Chandimal caught behind for five. Suthar also dismissed Lahiru Udara for 27.

• India captain Shubman Gill took a diving left-handed catch at extra cover to send back Kamindu Mendis for 14.

• Sri Lanka trail by 363 runs REUTERS

See more on

Sri Lanka

India

Diving

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.