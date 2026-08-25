Sri Lanka 216-7 in reply to India's 503-9 declared
COLOMBO, Aug 25 - Sri Lanka reached 216-7 at tea in reply to India's 503-9 declared on day three of the second and final test in Colombo on Tuesday.
• Sonal Dinusha was batting on 52 with Keshara Nuwantha on 13. Sri Lanka trail by 287 runs.
• Top order batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara led Sri Lanka's fight with a fine 80 but missed out on a maiden test hundred. The batter tried to defend a Ravindra Jadeja delivery with an angled bat and dragged the ball onto his stumps.
• Prasidh Krishna earlier dismissed Kamil Mishara (19) and Kamindu Mendis (32) to dent Sri Lanka's top order.
• Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva fell to spinner Manav Suthar.
• India are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series. REUTERS