Sri Lanka 216-7 in reply to India's 503-9 declared

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COLOMBO, Aug 25 - Sri Lanka reached 216-7 at tea in reply to India's 503-9 declared on day three of the second and final test in Colombo on Tuesday.

• Sonal Dinusha was batting on 52 with Keshara Nuwantha on 13. Sri Lanka trail by 287 runs.

• Top order batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara led Sri Lanka's fight with a fine 80 but missed out on a maiden test hundred. The batter tried to defend a Ravindra Jadeja delivery with an angled bat and dragged the ball onto his stumps.

• Prasidh Krishna earlier dismissed Kamil Mishara (19) and Kamindu Mendis (32) to dent Sri Lanka's top order.

• Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva fell to spinner Manav Suthar.

• India are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series. REUTERS