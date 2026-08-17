Sri Lanka 215-5 after Dickwella-Dinusha fightback

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Aug 17 - Sri Lanka rode unbeaten fifties by Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha to reach 215-5 in reply to India's 462 on day three of the opening test in Galle on Monday.

• India were all out for 462 in their first innings.

• Sri Lanka lost five wickets in the morning session to be reeling at 90-5.

• Dickwella is batting on 72 in his first test in three years. Dinusha is on 62 having added 125 runs with Dickwella for the sixth wicket.

• Spinner Manav Suthar claimed two wickets for India.

• Sri Lanka trail by 247 runs. REUTERS