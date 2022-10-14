Squash: World No. 1 Paul Coll to compete at Nov 15-20 Marigold Singapore Squash Open

SINGAPORE - Paul Coll, the world No. 1 male squash player, will lead the field at the Nov 15-20 Marigold Singapore Squash Open, organisers announced on Friday.

It is the first Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Gold event to be held in Singapore.

Joining the Commonwealth Games gold medallist and two-time British Open champion is Egypt's world No. 2 Ali Farag, a three-time world champion. Both men are on opposite ends of the draw and have received a first-round bye.

Coll will first come up against either Malaysian Ng Eain Yow or Indian Saurav Ghosal, while Farag's first opponent is either Englishman Patrick Rooney or compatriot Omar Mosaad.

Women's world No. 4 Amanda Sobhy, who recently won the US$160,000(S$227,000) Oracle NetSuite Open in San Francisco for the third time, is the top seed in the women's draw. She is joined by second seed Joelle King of New Zealand and third seed Nour El Tayeb of Egypt, ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Yhann and Samuel Kang will also feature in the tournament as wildcards. Au Yeong will come up against Hollie Naughton in the women's event, while Kang will face German No. 1 Raphael Kandra in the men's draw.

The men's and women's singles draws each comprise 24 players, who will battle it out over five rounds at the Kallang Squash Centre and OCBC Arena.

The US$220,000 Marigold Singapore Squash Open is the first major international squash competition to be held here in 10 years. The last international squash event here was the 2019 Singapore Open, then part of the lowest-tier Satellite Tour.

Gold events on the PSA are just below the highest tier Platinum ones, of which there are four in the 2022-23 season: Qatar Classic (men), Egyptian Open (men & women), US Open (men & women), Tournament of Champions (men & women, in New York).

Including the Singapore stop, other Gold events this term are South Western Women's Open, Grasshopper Cup (men & women, Zurich) and Houston Open (men).