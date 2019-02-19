Squash: Malaysia's eight-time world champion Nicol David to call it a day at end of season

(REUTERS) - Malaysia's eight-time world squash champion Nicol David will retire at the end of the season, the 35-year-old has said.

David, who won the Asian Squash Championship a record nine times and was ranked world No. 1 a total of 112 months, is considered the greatest women's player with 81 Professional Squash Association (PSA) singles titles.

"After more than 20 years playing squash for Malaysia, competing on the professional tour and achieving the utmost best from my career... I can proudly say that I am ready and happy to announce my retirement at the end of this seasonal tour," she said in a statement.

"This decision has been thought through for quite some time and I do know this is my last season.

"This is a moment that every athlete must go through, to explore fully what more there is in store for them. I am now at this point in my life, ready to take on more beyond the pro tour."

David said she would be joining the PSA after her retirement to help raise awareness of the sport, while also helping young girls "reach their full potential" through the Nicol David Foundation.

She will be competing at the World Championship for the final time when the tournament starts on Feb 23 in Chicago.