Squash: Malaysian Ng Eain Yow upsets top seed Paul Coll at Singapore Open

Squash world No. 2 Paul Coll fell to Malaysian world No. 24 Ng Eain Yow at the Marigold Singapore Squash Open on Nov 16, 2022 PHOTO: MARIGOLD SINGAPORE SQUASH OPEN
Laura Chia
Updated
Published
40 min ago

SINGAPORE – Top seed Paul Coll suffered a shock defeat by Malaysian world No. 24 Ng Eain Yow in the second round of the Marigold Singapore Squash Open on Wednesday.

Ng displayed nerves of steel to come from two games down and upset world No. 2 Coll 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 at the OCBC Arena.

This is the first time Ng has beaten a player in the top 10 this year and his first time beating the New Zealander.

After trailing by two games, Ng switched things up by playing more short balls in the front of the court, making it difficult for his opponent to return the ball.

He also made sure to take a more strategic position in the centre of the court while improving his court coverage.

Ng, 24, will face either sixth seed Joel Makin or Swiss world No. 14 Nicolas Mueller in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The US$220,000 (S$301,000) Singapore Squash Open continues till Sunday. It is the first Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Gold event to be held in Singapore.

