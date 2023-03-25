Sprinter Shanti Pereira sets new women’s 200m national record in Brisbane

SINGAPORE – As Shanti Pereira continued her fine form with her second national record of the season on Saturday, her coach Luis Cunha believes that the sprinter has elevated her performance to another level.

The 26-year-old clocked 23.16 seconds at the Brisbane Track Classic on Saturday to finish third, behind winner Australia’s Ella Connolly (23.12sec) and New Zealand’s Georgia Hulls (23.16sec), and eclipse her previous mark of 23.46sec set at the Commonwealth Games in August 2022.

Cunha said: “In her last three races, she’s broken the 200m record – at the SEA Games, the Commonwealth Games and now the first race of the season she broke it.

“This time she did a performance that is already Asian level, her performance is already in a different level from before.”

Her time at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre compares favourably with the silver-medal clocking at the 2018 Asian Games.

Then, India’s Dutee Chand finished second in 23.20sec behind Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong (22.96).

Just three weeks ago, Pereira had lowered her 100m national record to 11.46sec at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships.

She said on Saturday: “I am just really glad that training has been going well, this opportunity to race here with all these girls who are doing very good times.”

But even then, her performance in Brisbane came as a shock to her.

She said: “I knew based on training that I had a personal best in me, but I didn’t expect it to be that much of a personal best. That was really just insane.”