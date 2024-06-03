Sprinter Shanti Pereira, Darren Ong win top accolades at 2024 Singapore Sports Awards

SINGAPORE – National sprinter Shanti Pereira added yet another feather to her cap as she was named Sportswoman of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards on June 3.

In doing so, Pereira became the first track and field athlete to receive the top distinction at the annual awards ceremony since discus thrower James Wong was named Sportsman of the Year in 2004.

The last track and field athlete to win the Sportswoman of the Year award was middle-distance runner Kandasamy Jayamani, who won the accolade in 1981 and 1977.

Pereira, who was unable to attend the ceremony held at Orchard Hotel as she is in Europe preparing for the Olympics, was nominated for the award alongside kayaker Stephenie Chen, wushu exponent Kimberly Ong, indoor skydiver Kyra Poh, swimmer Letitia Sim and bowler Cherie Tan.

The 27-year-old sprinter started 2023 with a historic sprint double at the Cambodia SEA Games in May, where she won the women’s 100m and 200m titles, before repeating the feat at the Asian Athletics Championships two months later.

She then made history as the first Singaporean runner to reach the semi-finals of the world championships in Budapest, booking her ticket to the Paris Olympics in the process.

Pereira then capped off the year with an impressive showing at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where she bagged the 200m crown along with a 100m silver.

She also rewrote the 100m national mark six times and the 200m record four times.

The Sportsman of the Year award also had a first-time winner in bowler Darren Ong.

A breakthrough year in 2023 culminated in Ong claiming the men’s singles title at the International Bowling Federation world championships in Kuwait last October, the first for a Singaporean since Remy Ong won the event in 2006.

Ong’s historic win and his achievements in 2023 earned him the Bowler of the Year accolade at the Singapore Bowling Federation’s annual awards night in April.

Ong also won two bronzes at the world championships – in the men’s doubles with Goh and in the all events. He had bagged his first individual international title at the Philippine International Open in May, just months before his triumph on the world stage.

Organised by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG), the Singapore Sports Awards honours the outstanding sporting achievements of Singaporeans who have done well at the national and international levels.

The event, which is supported by the Tote Board, was attended by SNOC president Grace Fu and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Two-time kitefoiling champion Max Maeder bagged the Sportsboy of the Year award for the third time in a row, while wushu world champion Zeanne Law picked up the Sportsgirl of the Year accolade.