Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson storms to impressive 100m win

MIAMI - American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won her first solo race of 2023 in sensational style on Saturday, clocking a wind-aided 10.57 seconds to win the Miramar Invitational 100m.

Only world record-holder Florence Griffith-Joyner and Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah have ever run faster, and even benefitting from a favourable wind of 4.1 metres per second Richardson set a tone for a season that will be highlighted by the world championships in Budapest in August.

Richardson, who had opened her season with a 4x100m relay appearance at the Texas Relays last week, was already celebrating when she crossed the line, with Twanisha Terry a distant second in 10.83sec.

It was another tantalising glimpse of the 23-year-old’s talent. She dazzled at the United States Olympic trials in 2021 but saw her dream of Tokyo gold end when she tested positive for marijuana and was suspended.

Last year she failed to qualify for the US Olympic team for the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.