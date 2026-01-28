Sprint trip right up Miami Mountain’s alley

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) POWER OF TIGER improved with a career-best second last time. A repeat of that performance should suffice in this line-up.

Newcomer (6) EL ZANI can make her presence felt.

(1) VARACHINO’S CHAMP is held by that rival on recent form but has shown enough to be competitive.

(5) EMPRESS WU fits a similar profile but is vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

Race 2 (1,000m)

The well-related (6) SECRETARY BIRD caught the eye when running on strongly to finish a close-up third on debut. She would have come on from that and can open her account.

(3) NO DRAMA has shown enough to keep the selection honest, though a bigger threat will likely come from (9) VERSATILITY who finished alongside that rival on debut, and will have more to offer given that introduction.

The betting could provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers, of whom well-bred (7) STAGGERWING makes most appeal.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) BUFFALO KING CODY finished fifth on debut before his third over this trip behind the re-opposing (2) CATFISH, who would not be winning out of turn after filling the runner-up berth in both starts. However, the fitting of blinkers and engagement of a 4kg claimer could give the former the edge.

(4) TIME IS PRECIOUS showed promise on debut and will be competitive.

Well-bred debutante (7) PERFECT SKY is worth a market check.

Race 4 (1,000m)

After two consecutive seconds and a win last time, the well-related (2) STONEYWOOD has a huge chance.

Newcomer (7) KING REDOUTE is bred to be useful and can run a forward race in this company.

(9) TREASURE STATE attracted market support when finishing third on debut, so she could play a leading role in receipt of a sex allowance.

(8) CHARLESTON DAWN has the means to make her presence felt.

Race 5 (1,000m)

A case can be made for most, but none appeal more than the progressive (10) MIAMI MOUNTAIN, who bounced back to his best with a last-start win when returning to the sprint after his no-show in a 1,400m Grade 2. He has shown enough pace to be effective over this trip and a resultant two-point penalty is not likely to halt his momentum.

Fellow 3YO (6) AFRICAN PRIDE has the form and experience to fight out the finish and is distance-suited too.

Older rivals (1) COSMIC STAR and (11) RAFA BAY are proven at this level and remain competitive off their current marks.

Race 6 (2,000m)

Second last time, (1) GIMMEACHOICE is 0.5kg better off and would have tightened up since that comeback run, so he could turn the tables.

(2) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER produced a career-best effort when winning over 1800m in his first go at the trip last time. A five-point penalty seems fair, but this extended trip could be even more to his liking.

(3) JORDAN, closely matched on the form, is both consistent at this level and competitive off his current mark.

(10) REPETITION was an unlucky loser of his last start, but that was at a lower level, so he must improve to have a say.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) AGOGE won a course-and-distance maiden before he was thrown into the deep end of a 1,400m 3YO Grade 3 which probably came too soon for him. A return to this distance in these calmer waters will suit, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Class dropper (5) HEAVENLY GOOD, last-start winner over this track and trip (6) CARNELO, as well as hard-knocker (2) UNSOLVED RIDDLE get weight from the selection, so they could make life difficult for him.

Race 8 (1,200m)

It could pay to side with (5) AFRICAN PRINCE, whose Highveld introduction was encouraging. The selection is ideally positioned in gate 2 and can improve.

(2) FULLY LOADED is course-and-distance suited and proven at this level, but his wide draw is a concern.

(1) ENSUING and (8) ANTONIO GAUDI are closely matched on the form of their course-and-distance meeting in a similar contest recently. Both have the means to fight it out from midfield berths.