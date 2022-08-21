Sprint races every round for MotoGP

SPIELBERG • MotoGP will have Formula One-style sprint races in every round of the championship from next year, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and organisers said yesterday ahead of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

F1 approved a plan in February to hold three sprint races instead of six this season after trialling it at three races last year, and MotoGP said it would follow suit although their sprint races would have no bearing on grid positions.

But a rider who wins the sprint and the race itself can collect 37 points - as opposed to the 25 on offer at the moment.

"We are going to introduce starting next year a sprint race on the Saturday in every grand prix," FIM president Jorge Viegas said.

"We think after two years of Covid, all of us have made incredible sacrifices to keep having this championship and it's time to give more exposure on television but also to the spectators. We need more spectators and a better show. There are some details to be decided together with teams, riders and manufacturers.

"These sprint races will not count for the grid. That will (still) be defined by qualifying."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, the chief of MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports, said that it had been the aim of the championship to try to improve every aspect.

"We've been looking at other sports, different possibilities to offer a better show," he said. "It has been discussed with the FIM, the manufacturers and teams."

But not everyone is in favour of the plan. Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha lashed out on Friday against plans for sprint races.

"I think we're entering a totally stupid format," he was quoted as saying by autosport.com.

"If we do it from time to time, like in Formula One, I think it can be interesting, but every Saturday... Honestly, there are circuits where you're physically exhausted, like Assen, Mugello.