Springboks pick injured captain Siya Kolisi for camp, French prop Mohamed Haouas to be charged for domestic violence

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa captain and loose forward Siya Kolisi has again been included in a pre-2023 Rugby World Cup training camp, even though he is recovering from a serious knee injury.

The 31-year-old, who led the Springboks to victory at the last Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago, has been sidelined since April and has undergone surgery.

Initially, it was feared he would miss the 2023 World Cup in France from Sept 8, but coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber were upbeat at a press briefing this week.

“We are hoping, given the way he is hitting his (recovery) markers, that he will be able to play in (the World Cup),” said Erasmus.

“Even if he is not 100 per cent ready for the Scotland Test match, it is a long way to the final of the World Cup (on October 28).”

Three-time world champions South Africa launch their title defence on Sept 10 against Scotland in Marseille. Ireland, Romania and Tonga are the other nations in Pool B.

At the 33-man camp in Durban from Monday to Wednesday – the second this month – Kolisi, monitored by medical staff, will continue his rehabilitation and take part in off-field activities.

Scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, prop Thomas du Toit and lock Eben Etzebeth are other injured Springboks who have been called up.

Stormers players missed the first Durban camp this month as they were involved in the United Rugby Championship, and nine of the team beaten by Munster in the final have been chosen.

Among those not included was club-tied Toulouse winger Cheslie Kolbe, whose try clinched victory over England in the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama.

After the Durban camp, a squad will assemble in Pretoria on June l2 to prepare for Rugby Championship matches against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina the following month.

The world champions will play Argentina again, Wales and New Zealand in August warm-up matches for the global rugby showpiece.

Training in the Mediterranean island of Corsica and in Toulon will complete preparations for their Scotland World Cup opener.

Unlike Kolisi, French rugby star Mohamed Haouas’ place at the World Cup is in doubt with the Montpellier prop forward due to appear in court on Tuesday for alleged domestic violence, his lawyer told AFP.

Haouas will appear before Montpellier Criminal Court on Tuesday charged with “domestic violence without causing sick leave”, his lawyer Marc Gallix said. The player risks a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

According to a source familiar with the case, the alleged incident occurred on Friday in the middle of the day, in front of a shopping centre in Montpellier where Haouas’ wife works.

After an argument broke out between them, 16-cap Haouas allegedly kicked his wife in the ankle to make her fall and struck her in the face. Several people witnessed the scene, which was also captured by CCTV cameras.

Bystanders, who contacted police, claimed Haouas forced his wife to follow him.

The 29-year-old received an 18-month suspended sentence for his part in a series of robberies in April 2014 and for receiving a stolen car. AFP