Springboks out to end Australian hoodoo

SYDNEY • World Cup holders South Africa yesterday arrived in Australia to prepare for two upcoming Rugby Championship matches, seeking consistency after erratic early-season form.

The Springboks have been both brilliant and lacklustre at home against Wales and New Zealand over the past two months, winning three matches and losing two.

Australia has not been a happy hunting ground for South Africa, having lost six of the last seven Tests there and drawing the other.

The visitors also have several absentees - Bongi Mbonambi is out, as is Cheslin Kolbe due to a broken jaw, while his understudy Kurt-Lee Arendse is also suspended until late September, although Francois Steyn has returned to full fitness.

Ahead of the first of two Tests against the Wallabies next Saturday, South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber must decide who will play as their replacements, with the likes of the uncapped Canan Moodie and Jasper Wiese pushing for starts.

The nine-year winless drought will play on the minds of the visitors, but the hosts have been just as inconsistent of late.

They conceded seven tries in a record 48-17 shock loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship last weekend, and will be without defence coach Matt Taylor after he resigned yesterday due to personal reasons.

Governing body Rugby Australia said Taylor, who joined the Wallabies set-up in 2020, had met with coach Dave Rennie and both agreed that it was the "right time" for him to leave and focus on "some personal matters".

"While this was an extremely difficult decision, I know it's the right one for me and my family at this point in time," Taylor, who was previously an assistant coach for Scotland and the Queensland Reds, said.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with them and look forward to getting back into coaching when the time is right."

Rennie added: "Matt is a great man with a strong work ethic, who is well respected within the Wallabies environment and we will miss him."

Rugby Australia did not name an immediate replacement.

