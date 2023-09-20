Springboks happy to take calculated risk with 7-1 split

MARSEILLE, France - South Africa know there is a risk to their 7-1 split between forwards a backs on the bench for the crunch Pool B clash with Ireland at the World Cup on Saturday, but versatility within the team makes it a calculated one, according to wing Cheslin Kolbe.

The Springboks have raised eye-brows by selecting seven forwards among their replacements to give them an 80-minute game with physicality, breakdown pressure and ruck speed.

It is the same tactic used successfully in their record 35-7 victory over New Zealand in a warm-up game last month, and 2019 World Cup winner Kolbe is confident they can cover for any injuries in the backline.

"There is risk added, but we are quite fortunate to have players that can play in various positions and do as well as the player that’s been selected to start there," Kolbe told reporters on Wednesday.

"We respect the decision of the coaches and as players just go out, whoever gets selected, to prepare as well as we can throughout the week.

"I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of (talk) about it, but that’s things we as players can’t control. We will make sure we don’t get distracted by what’s said."

Flyhalf Manie Libbok is looking forward to his battle with Ireland counterpart Johnny Sexton.

"Johnny is a great player and he’s (achieved) amazing things for Ireland over the years," Libbok said. "But I’m just focusing on myself and my game and preparing to the best of my ability. I’m just looking forward to the challenge."

Libbok will be under some pressure to perform with flyhalf Handre Pollard having been drafted into the squad as an injury replacement for Malcolm Marx.

Libbok has known issues with kicking off the tee that saw him land two from five in the opening 18-3 win over Scotland.

"My whole game is going to be important, every part of it," he said. "If it is kicking for poles, if it is kicking out of hand, if it is my attacking with ball in hand. Every bit of it is going to be important.

"I’m just working hard on my basic skills. Kicking for poles... I’ve put a lot of work on it to get it right." REUTERS