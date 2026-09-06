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Springboks go 2-1 up in series after edging New Zealand

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 - South Africa edged another ferocious and bruising clash against New Zealand to win the third test 29-24 on Saturday and go 2-1 up in the four-test series dubbed "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry".

Both teams scored four tries in front of 87,976 fans at Soccer City, with the Springboks coming back after trailing in the first half to add to their narrow success in last weekend’s second test in Cape Town.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel and Malcolm Marx scored tries for South Africa plus there was a penalty try awarded to the home side. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked over a penalty and two conversions.

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea went over for two of his team's tries with record try-scorer Will Jordan and Samisoni Taukei’aho adding the other two for the All Blacks, who won the first test in Johannesburg a fortnight ago. Ruben Love and Damian McKenzie each added a conversion.

The final test will be played in Baltimore, in the United States, next Saturday.

CLASSIC CONTEST

It proved another classic contest of Springbok forward power against the All Blacks’ pacey passing attack, with New Zealand starting furiously but eventually being worn down by the physicality of their hosts.

"It was epic and intense, fierce battle in all departments. The scoreboard in the end showed how close it was. We’re just happy to win," said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.

"There was not a lot in it," added his Kiwi counterpart Dave Rennie. "They (South Africa) were probably stronger than they had been in the first two tests. I’m really proud but we have to be better at the discipline stuff which gives them easy entries. The change room is pretty gutted but our mindset will be to bounce next week."

The All Blacks’ opening try came in the 11th minute from a quick lineout that saw Asafo Aumua storm at the home defence and Savea pick up possession to burst over.

South Africa responded 10 minutes later, moving the ball down the line with a handoff from Damian de Allende setting up wing Arendse to dive over in the corner.

But five minutes later, Savea was at it again, picking up a loose ball to go over from close range after Leroy Carter had slipped tackles to burst down the left wing.

SAVEA INJURY BLOW TO ALL BLACKS

Savea went off nine minutes before halftime with a shoulder injury in a blow to the tourists and he looks uncertain for the final match-up next weekend.

South Africa pulled level four minutes before the break with a penalty try after scrumming the All Blacks back over their own goal-line to make it 12-12 at halftime.

Jordan was a constant threat off the wing, and his kick through 15 minutes into the second half fell perfectly for the chasing Carter, who was tackled short of the line but managed to sit up the ball for Jordan to sprint on to and extend his try-scoring record to 54.

The home response was almost immediate as Carter went from hero to villain, missing his tackle and allowing Kriel an open avenue to romp to the try line from outside the 22 and dot down.

Springbok forward power then extended the lead with a maul that advanced them over 20 metres to the tryline, allowing Marx to go over in the 66th minute

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s penalty with 10 minutes to go put them 12 points ahead and effectively sealed the result, although Taukei’aho reduced the advantage with a try on the final whistle. REUTERS