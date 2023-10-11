Springboks delighted for flag reprieve, says Rassie Erasmus

PARIS – South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday he was glad the Springboks will be able to fly their flag in this weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

On Tuesday, the country’s Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa said they had lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which should “stave off” the effects of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) decision, sparing the World Cup holders a major embarrassment.

Wada later confirmed that South Africa would be free to fly their flag until CAS has formally heard the case, effectively defusing the controversy for the time being.

“Whatever happened we would be representing South Africa,” said Erasmus.

“Even if it went the other way the boys would be totally focused on the match.

“We’re glad that it’s in a way sorted out,” he added.

Erasmus’ World Cup holders are set to face France captain Antoine Dupont in Paris this weekend.

The influential scrum-half has been given the all-clear to return to full training after fracturing his cheekbone three weeks ago.

“I broke my jaw three times and you can get leaner because you can’t eat!” Erasmus joked.

“A lack of fitness won’t be a problem for him. The surgeon cleared him.

“I have no doubt he will play and will be a big challenge for us to try and contain him,” he added.

France ended their group campaign top of Pool A thanks to a victory over Italy.