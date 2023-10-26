Springbok forwards know the stakes after final selection gamble

PRESLES COURCELLES, France - South Africa’s forwards know any successful outcome of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final depends on how they dominate New Zealand upfront after the Springboks made a surprise selection gamble for the clash at the Stade de France.

It is the third time in the last two months that the Boks have gone with a controversial 7-1 split between forwards and backs on the replacement bench, putting their faith in forward power to provide the key to success but leaving themselves exposed if any of their backs get injured or run out of steam.

The split, which has been criticised by rugby purists, worked successfully in their last clash against New Zealand in a warm-up test in August at Twickenham, albeit the All Blacks suffered an early sending off, but did not deliver against Ireland in the pool stage where the Boks lost.

But the fabled ‘Bomb Squad’ and their ability to keep up intense pressure in the tackles, rucks and mauls while the opposition fatigues, have been a major weapon for the Springboks and will have to do so again if they are to lift the World Cup on Saturday.

"It's going to come down to the forwards," said prop Steven Kitshoff, one of 15 players who were in South Africa's victorious World Cup final squad in Japan four years ago and who starts on Saturday.

"It will be the way we pitch up and give a platform for the backs to show their magic and X-factor.

"We all know the brand and style that the All Blacks play and how dynamic they can be, but for us it’s all about work rate, the scrum battle, the lineout mauling. Even if you play 40, 45 minutes, it’s about emptying the tank and giving everything and making sure you leave nothing out there and then the next guy steps in and takes over."

FORMAL COVER

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, one of two changes to the side after the semi-final victory over England, said the absence of formal cover for him on the bench did not change anything.

"I think if you're going to pace yourself you likely to get hurt, so you're going to have to go and give it all," he said.

He said winger Cheslin Kolbe and flanker Kwagga Smith had been training as scrumhalves, not only over the last days but for several weeks in the anticipation of the side employing the 7-1 split.

"So, we've got backup. It doesn't really bother me at all. Hopefully I will be there at the end but it doesn't really change anything in my approach," De Klerk added.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi insisted it would be the biggest match in all of their careers.

"It’s always big to play against the All Blacks, but to do so in a World Cup final is like a dream," he said.

"I think for a player to play in a game like this, I don’t think it’s ever going to be any bigger. We are excited, we are looking forward to it, we know how good they are. It’s going to be the biggest game of my life." REUTERS