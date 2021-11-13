SportsWorld: Six-week break in EPL season for World Cup

Six-week break in EPL season for World Cup

LONDON • The English Premier League will pause after the weekend of Nov 12-13 next season and resume on Dec 26 to accommodate the football World Cup, the league announced on Thursday.

The season will start on Aug 6, with round 16 being the last week of games ahead of the call-up period for the World Cup. The final round of league games will be played on May 28, 2023, with all matches kicking off simultaneously as usual.

The World Cup in Qatar will take place from Nov 21 to Dec 18 next year.

REUTERS

Italian Super Cup won't be held in Saudi Arabia

MILAN • This season's Italian Super Cup will be held at the San Siro in Milan on Jan 12, the league said on Thursday, after shelving plans to host the showpiece in Saudi Arabia.

The match, contested by the Serie A champions and winners of the Coppa Italia, was traditionally held at the start of the season but has been played halfway through the campaign in recent years, often in foreign venues.

REUTERS

Man who organised flight that killed Sala gets jail

LONDON • David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and led to the death of footballer Emiliano Sala, was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The 67-year-old was accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane, flying from Nantes to Cardiff, crashed into the English Channel in 2019. The pilot neither held a commercial licence nor was qualified to fly at night.

REUTERS

Triple G back in the ring for first time in a year

TOKYO • Gennady Golovkin will return to the boxing ring for the first time in a year when the hard-hitting Kazakh star takes on Ryota Murata in Japan next month, broadcaster DAZN said yesterday.

International Boxing Federation middleweight champion Golovkin faces Japanese World Boxing Association super-titlist Murata on Dec 29 in a unification bout in Saitama. Golovkin, nicknamed GGG, last fought in December.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE