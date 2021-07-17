SportsWorld: Ong wins 4th leg of S'pore Pro Series

Ong wins 4th leg of S'pore Pro Series

Singapore's Marc Ong won for the first time in the Singapore Pro Series Invitational presented by FTAG yesterday, capturing the fourth leg at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

He closed the three-day event with a two-under 70 to finish at even-par 216 for the tournament, tying with compatriot Greg Foo (75) but winning on countback based on his final-round score.

The 73rd Singapore Open Amateur Championship, which was run alongside the pro event, was won by Ryan Ang (74), who finished five over and beat Justin Kuk by two shots.

Hailey Loh claimed the women's title by five from Aloysa Margiela Atienza.

Jutanugarn sisters lead at Great Lakes

LOS ANGELES • Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and sister Moriya combined to shoot an 11-under 59 for a two-stroke lead following the second round of the LPGA's Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Thursday.

The Jutanugarns moved to 14-under 126 to lead the duo of India's Aditi Ashok and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn (63) in Midland, Michigan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fury v Wilder boxing bout set for Oct 9

LOS ANGELES • The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, which was postponed earlier this month when Fury tested positive for Covid-19, will take place on Oct 9, promoters Top Rank Boxing said on Thursday.

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24 but tested positive for the virus last week.

REUTERS

NBA Draft to take place on July 29

NEW YORK • This year's NBA (National Basketball Association) Draft will be staged on July 29 at New York's Barclays Centre, home of the Brooklyn Nets, the league said on Thursday.

The arena had hosted the annual allocation of new talent to clubs since 2013 until last year, when the NBA Draft was staged virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Spectators will be welcome to attend this year's event, in which the Detroit Pistons own the first pick after winning the NBA Draft Lottery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE