SportsWorld: McIlroy a stroke ahead after seven birdies

McIlroy a stroke ahead after seven birdies

DUBAI • Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the DP World Tour Championship, after the four-time Major winner carded a five-under 67 in the third round yesterday.

The Northern Irishman was one shot off the pace, but seven birdies allowed him to reclaim top spot at 14 under, a stroke ahead of Englishman Sam Horsfield (69) in second place.

REUTERS

Hosszu out of swim meet with Covid-19

AMSTERDAM • Three-time Olympic swimming champion Katinka Hosszu has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the Hungarian's absence from the International Swimming League (ISL) series this weekend in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The 32-year-old said on Facebook on Friday that she "won't be able to compete for a while" before urging her fans to take care of themselves and others around them.

XINHUA

Andrade knocks out Quigley to keep title

NEW YORK • Demetrius Andrade retained his World Boxing Organisation middleweight title in impressive style on Friday with a second-round knockout of Irish challenger Jason Quigley.

The American (31-0) has made five title defences since October 2018. Afterwards, he challenged Mexican Jaime Munguia, who is also unbeaten in 38 fights, saying he wanted to "get in with the best".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Uruguay and Tabarez part ways after 15 years

MONTEVIDEO • Uruguay have sacked manager Oscar Tabarez after 15 years in the job, following a string of disappointing results in World Cup South American qualifying, the country's football association said on Friday.

Last week's 3-0 defeat by Bolivia was the team's fourth straight and they are now seventh in the table, one point behind Colombia, who occupy the final automatic qualification spot for Qatar 2022.

REUTERS