SportsWorld: JDT-linked Podolski in talks with Cologne

JDT-linked Podolski in talks with Cologne

BERLIN • Bundesliga side Cologne confirmed they plan to work with club figure Lukas Podolski when the Vissel Kobe striker finishes his career.

Cologne president Werner Wolf said on Tuesday they are in talks with Podolski about a future role with a "concept and a time frame" to be decided.

The 34-year-old was last week linked to Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Takzim after he posted a picture of him posing with the club's owner and Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

F1 charity auction for Australia bush-fire aid

LONDON • Formula One, whose 2020 season starts in Melbourne on March 15, has announced an auction to help areas most affected by the Australian bush fires.

The sport said in a statement that drivers, teams, partners and the governing body were contributing exclusive items to be auctioned from yesterday to Feb 16. They included racing gloves and shoes used by Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo last season, as well as race suits worn by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Alex Albon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE