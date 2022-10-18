Sports World

Transfer trial starts for Neymar, 8 others

BARCELONA - Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil football star Neymar and eight others went on trial in Barcelona on Monday, charged with fraud and corruption over the player's transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term and a €10 million (S$13.9 million) fine for Neymar. They are also seeking a five-year jail term for former Barca president Sandro Rosell and an €8.4 million fine for the club.

REUTERS

2 Brazil games halted after pitch incursion

RIO DE JANEIRO - Two Brazilian football matches were abandoned before full time on Sunday after fans invaded the pitch.

A first division match between Ceara and Cuiaba in Fortaleza was suspended with the teams tied at 1-1, after the home fans tore down parts of the wire perimeter fencing and charged onto the pitch. There was a similar situation in Recife, where Sport fans removed a gate in order to invade the pitch, after Vasco's Raniel equalised from the penalty spot to level the score at 1-1 in added time.

REUTERS

Windies, Lankans in stunning T20 losses

HOBART - Two-time winners West Indies crashed to a shocking 42-run defeat by Scotland in their T20 Cricket World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday, the second major upset inside two days at the event in Australia.

The Caribbean side, who won the event in 2012 and 2016, were bundled out for 118 chasing 161 to beat the Scots, a day after fellow former champions Sri Lanka lost their Group A opener to Namibia by a massive 55 runs. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs in Monday's other match in Group B.

REUTERS