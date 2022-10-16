Sports World: Brentford hit out at racist abuse of Toney

Brentford hit out at racist abuse of Toney

LONDON - Brentford on Saturday condemned racist abuse directed at Ivan Toney via a direct message on social media, following their 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The England striker, whose double sank the Seagulls on Friday, said he "woke up angry" after getting abused, while the Bees called it a "despicable hate crime" and reported the incident to the police and Meta, which owns Instagram.

REUTERS

FFF to probe workers' conditions in Qatar

PARIS - The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Friday it will send a delegation to Qatar to carry out checks on the working conditions of migrant workers, after a documentary revealed poor living conditions at the world champions' World Cup base in Doha.

Footage showed dilapidated bedrooms, kitchens and toilets for employees of a private security firm sub-contracted by the hotel, where Les Bleus will be staying for the Nov 20-Dec 18 event.

REUTERS

Messi hopes di Maria, Dybala recover soon

PARIS - Argentina captain Lionel Messi is concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala, and hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup.

Messi added that it was "scary" to suffer an injury with just over a month before Qatar 2022.

REUTERS