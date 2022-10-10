Sports World: Bezecourt's late goal earns Eagles a point

Bezecourt's late goal earns Eagles a point

Vincent Bezecourt's goal in the 93rd minute earned Geylang International, down to 10 men, a 3-3 draw with Tanjong Pagar on Sunday in the Singapore Premier League.

Geylang led by two after the first half at Our Tampines Hub, but allowed the Jaguars to score three times after Huzaifah Aziz's red card in the 58th minute before the Frenchman's late heroics.

The Eagles are fifth with 35 points, two behind Tanjong Pagar. There are two games remaining.

Cantlay misses a 59, shares lead with Kim

LOS ANGELES - Patrick Cantlay matched the course record with an 11-under 60 to share the lead with South Korean Kim Joo-hyung after Saturday's third round of the PGA Shriners Children's Open.

The American missed a 24-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to foil his bid for a 59, but settled for matching his best PGA round to be on 19-under 194 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

AFP

Shadoff closes in on first LPGA victory

LOS ANGELES - England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff fired a three-under 69 to maintain a four-stroke lead over South African Paula Reto (69) after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

The 34-year-old Briton, chasing a first wire-to-wire victory, stood on 14-under 202 after 54 holes at The Saticoy Club in Somis, west of Los Angeles.

AFP