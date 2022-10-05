Sports World: World No. 1 Alcaraz shocked in Astana

World No. 1 Alcaraz shocked in Astana

PARIS -Tennis world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz crashed out in the first round of the Astana Open on Tuesday, losing 7-5, 6-3 to Belgium's David Goffin.

The Spanish US Open champion suffered his first straight-sets defeat since November last year as Goffin made the most of his second chance as a lucky loser.

Alcaraz, 19, was playing his first ATP tournament since his victory in New York that saw him become the youngest-ever world No. 1.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided an early exit in Kazakhstan as he eased past Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4.

AFP

Saudi F1 race will be safe, says minister

Saudi Arabia's sports minister said he had met drivers and Formula One bosses to address security concerns after missile attacks overshadowed this year's race in Jeddah.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels hit an oil storage facility about 15km east of the Jeddah Corniche track in March. The race went ahead, but not before drivers met for over four hours to discuss the matter.

"We met personally with all the team principals and I met personally with all the drivers," said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who assured that the track would be secure for next year's race.

REUTERS

Ecclestone due in court next October

LONDON - Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone will stand trial in October 2023 on charges of failing to declare a multi-million pound trust in Singapore to the British tax services, a judge in London said on Tuesday.

Ecclestone, 91, was charged in July over an alleged failure to declare more than £400 million (S$649.9 million) of overseas assets to the British government, accusations he denies.

AFP