Sports World: Lewy stretches scoring run for Barca

Lewy stretches scoring run for Barca

MADRID - An in-form Robert Lewandowski scored again to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The Pole, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in July, became the first player to score in six straight La Liga weeks since Ruud van Nistelrooy with Real Madrid in the 2006-07 season. He has now nine goals this term with eight in the league.

Barcelona's win lifted them to the top of the table on 19 points, one ahead of Real Madrid who hosted Osasuna on Sunday. The match began after press time.

REUTERS

Norrie's ATP Finals hopes hit by Covid-19

LONDON - Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit, after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive Covid-19 test.

He also withdrew from the Korea Open last Friday, ahead of his quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby. The season-ending ATP Finals is played between the top eight singles players and doubles pairs and will be held from Nov 13 to 20. Norrie is now ranked eighth.

REUTERS

Ohtani inks MLB record $43m deal

LOS ANGELES - Japanese star pitcher and slugger Shohei Ohtani, 28, signed a one-year Major League Baseball contract worth US$30 million (S$43 million) to remain with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season, the club announced on Saturday.

It is the largest-ever MLB deal for a player eligible for arbitration, surpassing the US$27 million deal for Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

AFP