SportsWorld: Yip breaks her fourth short-course record

Yip breaks her fourth short-course record

National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu registered her fourth short-course world record yesterday at the Australian Short Course Championships. She swam 1min 6.87sec in the S2 50m backstroke, lowering the previous mark of 1:12.30 held by Italian Angela Procida.

Yip, 30, is a five-gold Paralympic champion and normally races in the long-course format.

This is her first short-course meet and over the past week, she also set leading times in the S2 100m and 200m freestyle and 100m back.

Brighton's Maupay signs for Everton

LONDON • Everton have signed Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £15 million (S$24.6 million), the Premier League football clubs said on Friday, with the French forward signing a three-year deal.

Maupay is Everton's sixth signing of the close season.

REUTERS

Ex-NBA player pleads guilty

NEW YORK • The accused ringleader of a scheme, involving at least 19 former National Basketball Association players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures, pleaded guilty on Friday.

Terrence Williams entered his plea to conspiracy and identity-theft charges before US District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan.

REUTERS