Sports World

S'pore men out of Asian 9-ball Open

Singapore has no more representatives at the Asian 9-Ball Open as the inaugural event entered the knockout stages yesterday.

In the round of 32, world No. 11 Aloysius Yapp was pipped 11-9 by Taiwanese 2015 world champion Ko Pin-yi. Teammate Sharik Sayed lost 11-2 to Filipino Johann Chua and Toh Lian Han fell 11-5 to Indonesia's Erwin. Three other locals - David Bala, Desmond Tee and Desmond Goh - also suffered defeats at the Aspire Recreation Centre at HarbourFront Centre.

The event also features a women's competition and ends tomorrow.

Sailors, Hougang share record 13 goals

Lion City Sailors' goal glut continued yesterday as they thrashed Hougang United 9-4, widening their lead over Albirex Niigata to six points in the Singapore Premier League.

The previous record for most goals in a game was 12 on four separate occasions, most recently when Home United beat Brunei DPMM 9-3 in 2017.

In their previous two games, the Sailors beat Young Lions 10-1 and hit seven unanswered goals past Tanjong Pagar United.

Thunder prospect to miss 2022-23 season

NEW YORK • Oklahoma City Thunder centre Chet Holmgren, the second pick in this year's National Basketball Association draft, will miss the entire 2022-23 season, after he fractured his foot in a pro-am game in Seattle.

He was guarding Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James when the incident happened. Holmgren's injury will be a major blow to the Thunder, who have not reached the play-offs for the past two seasons.

