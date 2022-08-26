Sports World: Indian kick-boxer dies after head blow

Indian kick-boxer dies after head blow

NEW DELHI • An Indian kick-boxer died after a blow to the head during a bout at the national championships, a doctor said yesterday. It was the second such fatality in two months.

Yora Tade, 24, collapsed in the ring after a kick to the head from his opponent Kesav Mudel during the final match in the southern city of Chennai last Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trapp snubs United to stay at Frankfurt

LONDON • Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp yesterday said he had received and rejected an offer to join Manchester United, instead opting to remain at the Europa League champions, who unlike the Red Devils, are competing in this season's Champions League group stage.

With Dean Henderson on a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest, United manager Erik ten Hag wants another goalkeeper to put pressure on David de Gea, but he will have to look beyond German international Trapp.

REUTERS

Liverpool need to do better, says Diaz

LONDON • Liverpool have had a slow start this season after failing to win any of their opening three Premier League games, but the situation is not "problematic" for the players or manager Jurgen Klopp, Colombia forward Luis Diaz said.

He agreed the Reds will "need to do better" after picking up just two points and languishing in 16th place. They will be favourites to pick up their first win of the season when they host promoted Bournemouth tomorrow.

REUTERS