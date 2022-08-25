Sports World: Stags up to 3rd after beating Young Lions

Stags up to 3rd after beating Young Lions

Tampines Rovers climbed to third place in the Singapore Premier League after beating bottom side Young Lions 1-0 last night.

Taufik Suparno scored at the Jalan Besar Stadium. The Stags have 31 points, two clear of Tanjong Pagar United in the race for a potential spot in next season's Asian Football Confederation Cup.

Lion City Sailors are top on 48 points, three ahead of Albirex Niigata.

S'pore lose all three Asia Cup qualifiers

Singapore ended last in the men's T20 Asia Cup cricket qualifiers yesterday after losing their final match to Kuwait by six wickets.

Singapore were all out for 104 in 19.5 overs with Sayed Monib 32 not out. In reply, Kuwait reached 105-4 in a mere 7.5 overs, while Vinoth Baskaran took three wickets for the loss of 39 runs.

Singapore earlier lost to Hong Kong by eight runs and to the United Arab Emirates by 47 runs.

Hammers sign Blues left-back for $21m

LONDON • West Ham United have completed the signing of Emerson Palmieri on a four-year deal from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

British media reported West Ham paid about £13 million (S$21.4 million) for the left-back, who was part of the Italy team who won last year's European Championship.

REUTERS

F1 will continue to skip Russia, says CEO

LONDON • Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the sport has no plans to hold future races in Russia.

The Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held in Sochi this year before moving to St Petersburg next year, but F1 cancelled the race after Russia invaded Ukraine. This is the first year since 2013 the country will not host an F1 race.

REUTERS

Kvitova gets engaged at SW19

LONDON • Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club yesterday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place".

The Czech, who won her titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

REUTERS