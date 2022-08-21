SportsWorld: Tanjong Pagar win to keep pace with Sailors

Tanjong Pagar win to keep pace with Sailors

Tanjong Pagar United kept the pressure on Women's Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors as they bounced back to winning ways with a 5-1 victory over Hougang United yesterday.

The Jaguars claimed their first win in four games and currently sit five points behind the Sailors (22), who also won yesterday but have a game in hand.

At the Yishun Stadium, the Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa 3-0, thanks to goals from Nur Umairah, Nur Izzati Rosni and Dorcas Chu.

S. Koreans dominate leaderboard at home

South Korean golfer Ok Tae-hoon shot a two-under 69 to lead by a shot after the third round of the Asian Tour's International Series Korea.

Compatriots Seo Yo-seop (67), Kim Bi-o (70) and amateur Cho Woo-young, who carded a superb 61, are all on 11-under 202 in Jeju.

None of Singapore's trio of Koh Deng Shan, Mardan Mamat and Mitchell Slorach made the cut.

United confirm £60m move for Casemiro

LONDON • Manchester United have reached an agreement with La Liga champions Real Madrid for the transfer of defensive midfielder Casemiro, the Premier League football club said on Friday.

United said that the transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, British visa requirements and a medical test. It was reported that the 30-year-old will cost the Red Devils an initial fee of £60 million (S$98.7 million) and it will be a four-to five-year deal.

REUTERS

Vardy to stay with Leicester until 2024

LONDON • Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2024, the Foxes confirmed yesterday.

The 35-year-old, who joined from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, is third on Leicester's all-time top scorers list with 164 strikes from 387 games in all competitions. He was instrumental in guiding the team to their remarkable 2015-16 Premier League title and also won the FA Cup last year.

REUTERS