Sports World: Han, Xingtong claim S'pore Amateur titles

Han, Xingtong claim S'pore Amateur titles

National squad golfer Brandon Han won the 22nd Singapore National Amateur Championship yesterday, beating development squad member Irvyn Tan 1-up in the matchplay tournament.

Chen Xingtong captured the women's title after her 1-up win over Yoko Tai at the Warren Golf and Country Club.

It's no holiday for S'pore golfers in Jeju

All three Singapore golfers need to shoot low scores in today's second round of the International Series Korea in Jeju to make the halfway cut.

Koh Dengshan is tied-122nd on four-over 75, veteran Mardan Mamat is T-132 a stroke back and Mitchell Slorach is joint 136th a further shot adrift.

Pavit Tangkamolprasert (63) from Thailand leads South Korea's Eric Chun by two strokes.

Wolves pay record £38m for Nunes

LONDON • English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers said yesterday they have signed Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year contract.

The fee was not disclosed, but Wolves stated it is a club record, with the British media putting it around £38 million (S$63.3 million). This would surpass the £35 million they paid for forward Fabio Silva, also from Portugal, in 2020.

Benfica look good for Champions League

PARIS • Benfica took a big stride towards qualifying for the Champions League group stage on Wednesday by defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in Poland in the first leg of their play-off tie.

Gilberto and Goncalo Ramos scored first-half goals for the Portuguese club in the Polish city of Lodz, where Dynamo are in exile following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

